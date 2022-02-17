Barksdale receives $1.98M from debt repayment
Feb. 17, 2022 8:25 AM ETBarksdale Resources Corp. (BRKCF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Barksdale Resources (OTCQX:BRKCF) announced that Regal Resources has made a cash payment to Barksdale to fully repay its financial obligations.
- In total, Regal paid cash totaling $1.9M to the company in full settlement of the Regal Debt including principal, accrued interest and legal expenses.
- The company's acquisition of the Regal Debt was part of a broader effort by Barksdale last summer to acquire Regal and consolidate the Sunnyside project in Arizona at a value of $0.37/Regal share.
- The company's offer was subsequently rejected by Regal's shareholders.
- Barksdale and Regal will continue to move the Sunnyside project forward under the existing 2017 option agreement.
- The company will utilize the proceeds from repayment of the Regal Debt for general corporate and working capital purposes.