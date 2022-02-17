The release of corporate financial figures drove the action in Thursday's pre-market trading. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) helped lead the way, both rising in the wake of their respective quarterly reports.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) got a boost from earnings news as well. Better-than-expected results and a robust forecast sparked pre-market gains.

On the other side of the spectrum, the release of financial figures put pressure on shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Gainers

Walmart (WMT) advanced more than 3% before the opening bell, driven higher by the release of quarterly results. Despite supply chain bottlenecks and the lingering impact of COVID, the retailing giant beat expectations on both its top and bottom lines.

For Q4, the company reported comparable sales that rose 5.6% from last year. At the same time, WMT predicted sales to rise 3% in constant currency for the current fiscal year.

Earnings news also gave a boost to Cisco (CSCO). The networking equipment maker reported a better-than-expected bottom-line figure on revenues that rose 6% from last year to reach $12.7B.

CSCO also raised its quarterly dividend and added $15B under its stock repurchase authorization. Bolstered by the news, shares climbed almost 4% in pre-market action.

Fiverr International (FVRR) also ranked among the morning's earnings-inspired gainers. The company reported a quarterly profit that doubled the amount analysts were projecting. Meanwhile, the firm's revenue figure jumped 43% from last year.

FVRR also gave a solid forecast for the current quarter, predicting revenue between $85M and $87M. Analysts were looking for a figure of around $85.5M. Thanks to the results and guidance, FVRR experienced a nearly 7% pre-market rally.

Decliners

Palantir (PLTR) dropped almost 8% in pre-market trading, dragged down by disappointing quarterly results. The company managed to beat expectations on the revenue side, recording growth of about 34%. However, the firm's non-GAAP EPS figure came in at half the amount analysts had projected.

TripAdvisor (TRIP) also suffered selling pressure in the wake of its quarterly update. The company reported a net loss for the period. At the same time, the firm's revenue figure missed expectations, despite more than doubling from last year.

TRIP dropped more than 8% before the opening bell.

