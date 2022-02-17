SolarWinds Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.04, revenue of $186.72M beats by $4.88M

Feb. 17, 2022 8:28 AM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • SolarWinds press release (NYSE:SWI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $186.72M (+0.6% Y/Y) beats by $4.88M.
  • Shares +2.97% PM.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of $78.4 million, representing a margin of 42.0% of total revenue.
  • Q1 2022 Outlook: Total revenue in the range of $173.0 to $176.0 million, representing growth over the first quarter of 2021 total revenue from continuing operations of 0% to 1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 36% of total revenue. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.22.
