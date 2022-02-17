Jobless claims jump 23K to 248K
Feb. 17, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Initial Jobless Claims: +23K to 248K vs. 224K consensus and 225K prior (revised from 223K).
- 4-week moving average was 243.25K, a decrease of 10.5K from the previous week's revised average of 253,750.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2% for the week ended Feb. 5, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 238,482 in the week ended Feb. 12, a decrease of 7,742 (or 3.4%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected a decrease of 14,676 (or 6.4 percent) from the previous week. There were 835,045 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.593M vs. 1.619M prior and 1.605M consensus.