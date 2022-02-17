Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) -1% pre-market after Q4 adjusted earnings edge analyst estimates by a penny, and the recovery from the pandemic helped lift revenues nearly 13% higher to $5.77B.

Southern said the strong increase was due mostly to higher fuel costs and COVID-19's negative impacts on energy sales in 2020.

The company posted a Q4 loss of $215M, swinging from a profit of $387M in the year-earlier quarter; Q4 total KWh sales rose 3.3% Y/Y to 46,804, with total retail sales falling 0.6% to 33,623 and wholesale sales increasing 14.7% to 13,181.

Full-year earnings for 2021 were significantly impacted by after-tax charges totaling $1.3B related to Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4.

Southern issued in-line earnings guidance for FY 2022, seeing EPS of $3.50-$3.60 vs. $3.54 analyst consensus estimate, with Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.90/share.

The company continues to project a long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5%-7%, consistent with adjusted EPS of $4.00-$4.30 in 2024.

Southern shares have gained 9% over the past year but fell 5% so far in 2022.