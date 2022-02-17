Southern's strong Q4 revenue rise linked to negative year-ago COVID impacts

Feb. 17, 2022 8:28 AM ETThe Southern Company (SO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Nuclear power station with steaming cooling towers and canola field

RelaxFoto.de/E+ via Getty Images

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) -1% pre-market after Q4 adjusted earnings edge analyst estimates by a penny, and the recovery from the pandemic helped lift revenues nearly 13% higher to $5.77B.

Southern said the strong increase was due mostly to higher fuel costs and COVID-19's negative impacts on energy sales in 2020.

The company posted a Q4 loss of $215M, swinging from a profit of $387M in the year-earlier quarter; Q4 total KWh sales rose 3.3% Y/Y to 46,804, with total retail sales falling 0.6% to 33,623 and wholesale sales increasing 14.7% to 13,181.

Full-year earnings for 2021 were significantly impacted by after-tax charges totaling $1.3B related to Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4.

Southern issued in-line earnings guidance for FY 2022, seeing EPS of $3.50-$3.60 vs. $3.54 analyst consensus estimate, with Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.90/share.

The company continues to project a long-term adjusted EPS growth rate of 5%-7%, consistent with adjusted EPS of $4.00-$4.30 in 2024.

Southern shares have gained 9% over the past year but fell 5% so far in 2022.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.