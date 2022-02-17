COVID-19 vaccine maker, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), plans to further expand its commercial footprint across six additional counties in Europe.

In support of the local delivery of its mRNA vaccines and therapeutics, Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech plans to establish a commercial presence in Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden, the company said.

The announcement on European expansion follows its recent plans on four new subsidiaries in Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The company already operates subsidiaries in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the U.K.

"I look forward to furthering our collaborations with European researchers and partners to leverage our mRNA technology and expand treatment options to improve the lives of patients across Europe," CEO Stéphane Bancel remarked.

Moderna (MRNA) has also formed key manufacturing partnerships in the region with European companies such as Lonza in Switzerland and the Netherlands, ROVI in Spain, and Recipharm in France to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine,

Globally, the company has operations across 12 countries currently, and it plans to expand the commercial footprint to 10 additional countries in the Asia Pacific and Europe in 2022.

In 2021, Moderna (MRNA) has delivered 807M doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. At the JPMorgan Annual Healthcare Conference, CEO Stephane Bancel announced $18.5B worth of advance purchase agreements (APA) for the vaccine in 2022. The company indicated $17.5B of unaudited product sales for 2021 at the time.