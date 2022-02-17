VirTra bags initial order under Canada govt. standing offer for simulation systems
Feb. 17, 2022 8:34 AM ETVirTra, Inc. (VTSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) has has secured the first order under the standing offer it was awarded from the Government in Canada in Dec.'21.
- The standing offer is for VirTra to supply marksmanship and judgmental use of force simulation technology to various law enforcement, military police, border protection and corrections facilities across Canada.
- The initial order was placed by a Canadian law enforcement agency and is related to the supply of multiple simulators and associated tools and accessories for simulator training.
- Part of the installation will also include hands-on training for system and hardware operation.
- All services and products ordered by the Canadian agency are expected to be delivered within the next three months.