Housing starts fall short on consensus, while building permits gain
Feb. 17, 2022 8:35 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- January Housing Starts: -4.1% M/M to 1.638M vs. 1.700M expected and 1.708M prior (revised from 1.702M).
- Rose 0.8% on Y/Y basis.
- Single-family housing starts in January were at a rate of 1.116M, down 5.6% from December's figure of 1.182M.
- Building permits: +0.7% to 1.899M vs. 1.760M expected and 1.885M prior.
- Gained 0.8% on Y/Y basis.
- Single-family authorizations were at a rate of 1.205M in January, up 6.8% from December's 1.128M rate.
- Earlier this week, NAHB Housing Market Index missed the consensus.