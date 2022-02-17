Housing starts fall short on consensus, while building permits gain

Feb. 17, 2022 8:35 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

A Framer Standing On The Skelton Walls Of A New Home Construction Guiding The Crane Operator To Set Another Truss

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

  • January Housing Starts: -4.1% M/M to 1.638M vs. 1.700M expected and 1.708M prior (revised from 1.702M).
  • Rose 0.8% on Y/Y basis.
  • Single-family housing starts in January were at a rate of 1.116M, down 5.6% from December's figure of 1.182M.
  • Building permits: +0.7% to 1.899M vs. 1.760M expected and 1.885M prior.
  • Gained 0.8% on Y/Y basis.
  • Single-family authorizations were at a rate of 1.205M in January, up 6.8% from December's 1.128M rate.
  • Earlier this week, NAHB Housing Market Index missed the consensus.
