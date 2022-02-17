Eagle Point Credit reports Q4 results

Feb. 17, 2022 8:39 AM ETEagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Eagle Point Credit press release (NYSE:ECC): Q4 NII of $0.37
  • NAV per common share of $13.39 as of December 31, 2021.
  • NAV per common share is estimated to be between $13.42 and $13.52 as of January 31, 2022. At the midpoint of the range, this represents an increase of 0.6% from December 31, 2021.
  • “We successfully completed underwritten offerings of 6.75% ECC PRD perpetual preferred stock and 5.375% ECCV notes, the latter of which was accomplished at our lowest cost of capital to date. The proceeds are being used to retire our higher-cost ECCB preferred stock, ECCY notes and half of our ECCX notes, enabling us to achieve significant savings moving forward. With 100% fixed-rate financing, no debt maturities prior to 2028 once we retire the ECCB preferred stock, and approximately $31.1 million in cash as of February 11, 2022, we remain well positioned to take advantage of additional investment opportunities as we seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns.” said Thomas Majewski, Chief Executive Officer
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.