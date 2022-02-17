Evelo Biosciences begins dosing in phase 2 trial of EDP1815 for eczema

Feb. 17, 2022 8:42 AM ETEvelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Healthcare and medical concept. Female scratching the itch on her hand, cause of itching from skin diseases, dry skin, allergy, chemical, allergic to detergent or dishwashing liquid and dermatitis, insect bites, burned, drug. Health problem.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 2 trial of EDP1815 to treat patients with mild, moderate, and severe atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema.
  • Results from the phase 2 study, dubbed EDP1815-207, are expected in 1H 2023.
  • "Our previously released Phase 1b data, together with the positive results we recently released from our Phase 2 trial in mild and moderate psoriasis, demonstrate that EDP1815 has the potential to be a safe, effective, well tolerated, oral, inflammation resolving therapy,” said Evelo's (EVLO) Chief Development Officer Jonathan Zung.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.