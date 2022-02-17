Evelo Biosciences begins dosing in phase 2 trial of EDP1815 for eczema
Feb. 17, 2022 8:42 AM ETEvelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 2 trial of EDP1815 to treat patients with mild, moderate, and severe atopic dermatitis, also known as eczema.
- Results from the phase 2 study, dubbed EDP1815-207, are expected in 1H 2023.
- "Our previously released Phase 1b data, together with the positive results we recently released from our Phase 2 trial in mild and moderate psoriasis, demonstrate that EDP1815 has the potential to be a safe, effective, well tolerated, oral, inflammation resolving therapy,” said Evelo's (EVLO) Chief Development Officer Jonathan Zung.