The battle between Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and the SEC is ratcheting up to a new level with a court filing on Thursday from Musk aimed at ending the 2018 securities case over communications with shareholders.

Excerpts from the filing are below.

"The SEC seems to be targeting Mr. Musk and Tesla for unrelenting investigation largely because Mr. Musk remains an outspoken critic of the government."

"The SEC’s outsized efforts seem calculated to chill his exercise of First Amendment rights rather than to enforce generally applicable laws in evenhanded fashion."

Elon Musk has been under the radar of the SEC ever since the mid-day August 7, 2018 tweet saying "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." The contention of Musk is that the agency has stepped past the consent decree dating back to the 2018 investigation.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) fell 0.75% premarket to $916.49.

