Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO David Solomon updated investors on the firm's progress in meeting the targets it set out two years ago at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Conference.

"Client focus has made a big difference in our performance over the past two years," he said.

For the overall company, Goldman (GS) is increasing its return on equity target to 14-16% from 13% and now targets return on tangible equity of 15-17% from 15% earlier.

Solomon emphasized how much the bank's Investment Banking business depends on its Global Markets business. He sees a greater than $16B base revenue business for Global Markets. "I’m not saying we think it’s going to be $16B this year, we think it’s going to be meaningfully bigger this year," he said.

In Asset Management and Wealth Management, the company has grown firmwide management and other fees to $7.6B in 2021 from $6.1B in 2019, representing CAGR of +12%.

Goldman (GS) is also boosting its targets for Asset Management and Wealth Management: For organic traditional long-term net inflows to $350M by 2024 from the previous target of $250B and for gross alternatives fundraising to $225B target by 2024 from prior target of $150B. Solomon also set new targets of over $10B in firmwide management and other fees and more than $2B in alternatives management fees, both in 2024.

In Transaction Banking, Solomon said he sees "significant upside" to its 2024 target for ~$750M in revenue. Target for transaction banking deposits is over $100B by 2024.

In its Consumer unit, Goldman (GS) now sees more than $4B in revenue by 2024. That compares with its $1.5B of revenue in 2021. The company also targets over $150B in deposits by 2024 and over $30B in loans/cards by that same year.

He said he's managing the firm for efficiency ratio target ~60% and ~$1.0B efficiency savings have been achieved.

In capital management, Goldman (GS) is focused on reducing its stress capital buffer toward ~5%; the global systematically important banking buffer surcharge will be 3.0% effective 2023 then 3.5% effective 2024.

It continues to sustainably grow its dividend and return excess capital to shareholders in the form of buybacks, Solomon said.

Goldman Sachs (GS) stock is essentially flat in premarket trading.

