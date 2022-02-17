Taoping inks LOI to acquire majority stake in Fujian Taoping IoT Technology
Feb. 17, 2022 8:48 AM ETTaoping Inc. (TAOP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) entered into an LOI with the shareholders of Fujian Taoping IoT Technology to acquire at least 51% stake in Fujian Taoping.
- The purchase price, to be determined by the parties after the completion of due diligence of Fujian Taoping, will be paid in the form of TAOP shares.
- The LOI will be automatically terminated if no definitive agreements are entered into before Dec. 31.
- After the closing of the acquisition, Fujian Taoping is expected to become an important part of Taoping Digital Culture East China Operation Center.
- While continuing to grow the current business, Fujian Taoping plans to take advantage of its existing channels to expand the business of smart charging piles, smart stations, large-screen splicing displays, and build an integrated digital service ecosystem.
- “Following the acquisition of Zhenjiang Taoping, the proposed acquisition is expected to further strengthen our position in the new media and smart community service business in East China market,” said Jianghuai Lin, CEO, TAOP.