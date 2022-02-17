NFI nabs 130 BYD ADL electric double deck bus order for Zenobē’s National Express Coventry

Feb. 17, 2022 8:49 AM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • NFI (OTCPK:NFYEF) subsidiary Alexander Dennis (ADL) and BYD UK jointly announced that their EV partnership will supply 130+ battery-electric double deck buses to EV fleet and battery storage specialist Zenobē and National Express.
  • All the buses will enter service in Coventry from early 2023 as a part of the city’s successful bid to become the country’s first all-electric bus city; it is a huge step closer to replacing around 300 diesel vehicles by 2025.
  • Under the agreement, ADL will supply Zenobē and National Express with spare parts for planned preventive maintenance over a period of 16 years from acceptance of the vehicles.
  • The project will be financed partly through the partnership between Zenobē and National Express, with some investment also coming from the £50M grant from the Department of Transport.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.