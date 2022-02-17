NFI nabs 130 BYD ADL electric double deck bus order for Zenobē’s National Express Coventry
Feb. 17, 2022 8:49 AM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- NFI (OTCPK:NFYEF) subsidiary Alexander Dennis (ADL) and BYD UK jointly announced that their EV partnership will supply 130+ battery-electric double deck buses to EV fleet and battery storage specialist Zenobē and National Express.
- All the buses will enter service in Coventry from early 2023 as a part of the city’s successful bid to become the country’s first all-electric bus city; it is a huge step closer to replacing around 300 diesel vehicles by 2025.
- Under the agreement, ADL will supply Zenobē and National Express with spare parts for planned preventive maintenance over a period of 16 years from acceptance of the vehicles.
- The project will be financed partly through the partnership between Zenobē and National Express, with some investment also coming from the £50M grant from the Department of Transport.