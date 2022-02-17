PolarityTE stock rises 4% on getting US patent
Feb. 17, 2022 8:59 AM ETPolarityTE, Inc. (PTE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) received a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for compositions that relate to the company's minimally polarized functional unit (MPFU) technology in combination with a cryoprotectant.
- PolarityTE said it the company's fourth patent allowance in the U.S.
- "PolarityTE understands the importance of intellectual property and building a patent portfolio that protects our regenerative tissue technology embodied in SkinTE®. Protecting this technology goes hand in hand with our effort to advance regulatory approval of SkinTE® through the first of two Phase 3 clinical studies we are preparing to start, as we seek to drive shareholder value through our differentiated technology and intellectual property," said PolarityTE President and CEO Richard Hague.
- PTE +4.42% premarket to $0.47