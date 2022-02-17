Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) shares edge lower by 2.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday, as the company expects to incur continued net losses this year, according to its Q4 earnings report.

It expects to use $150M-170M of cash during 2022.

Note Q4 financial results include non-cash charges related to the closing of its business combination with VPC Impact Acquisition (VIH).

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3M for the predecessor (pre-merger period) and a $121.8M loss for the successor (post-merger period).

Combined net revenue of $13.7M in Q4 jumped by 45% over the previous quarter, primarily driven by strong transaction revenue growth from loyalty redemption.

Combined operating expenses of $138.6M in Q4 were driven by $92M of significant items related to the business merger. These expenses include non-cash compensation charges triggered by the transaction and other acquisition-related expenses.

Q4 transacting account were 867K, an increase of 13% Y/Y. Digital asset conversion volume of $222M also grew 34% Y/Y due to strong growth, led by travel.

Keep in mind Seeking Alpha flagged BKKT at high risk of performing badly when compared with its peers.

Conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Previously, (Feb. 3, 2021) Bakkt expected to lose up to $155M on a pre-tax basis.