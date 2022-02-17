Bakkt sees ongoing net losses in 2022 from ramping up business; shares slip

Feb. 17, 2022 8:58 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Bitcoin coins in front of bakkt sign made of wood with reflection on the table, Slovenia - December 27th

24K-Production/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) shares edge lower by 2.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday, as the company expects to incur continued net losses this year, according to its Q4 earnings report.

It expects to use $150M-170M of cash during 2022.

Note Q4 financial results include non-cash charges related to the closing of its business combination with VPC Impact Acquisition (VIH).

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3M for the predecessor (pre-merger period) and a $121.8M loss for the successor (post-merger period).

Combined net revenue of $13.7M in Q4 jumped by 45% over the previous quarter, primarily driven by strong transaction revenue growth from loyalty redemption.

Combined operating expenses of $138.6M in Q4 were driven by $92M of significant items related to the business merger. These expenses include non-cash compensation charges triggered by the transaction and other acquisition-related expenses.

Q4 transacting account were 867K, an increase of 13% Y/Y. Digital asset conversion volume of $222M also grew 34% Y/Y due to strong growth, led by travel.

Keep in mind Seeking Alpha flagged BKKT at high risk of performing badly when compared with its peers.

Conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Previously, (Feb. 3, 2021) Bakkt expected to lose up to $155M on a pre-tax basis.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.