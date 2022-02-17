Atlas Air signs long-term charter deal for two Boeing 747-8 Freighters

  • Atlas Air (NASDAQ:AAWW), has signed a long-term, dedicated charter agreement to operate two of its new Boeing 747-8 freight aircraft for freight forwarder Kuehne+Nagel (OTCPK:KHNGF).
  • The company will commence operation of the two frieghters for Kuehne+Nagel once they are delivered from Boeing. The first aircraft is expected in Q322 and the second in Q4.
  • Atlas Air operates a fleet of 747-8F freighter aircraft. The two 747-8s on order are the last 747s Boeing will produce.
  • Shares are trading +3.15% pre-market after better-than-expected Q4 results.
