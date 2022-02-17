Magnolia Q4 results -- beats but plans to slow the buyback

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) reported Q4 earnings after the close Wednesday, posting adjusted earnings per share of 82c, versus Street expectations for 78c. Management also provided a 2022 outlook and shareholder return plan:

Capex - having added a 2nd rig in mid 2021, Management plans to continue with a two-rig program in 2022; the Company has budgeted $350m for 2022 capex, versus 2021 spend of $236m; additionally, Management is planning for bolt-on acquisitions in 2022.

Production - the ~50% increase in capex will drive high-single-digit production growth.

Shareholder returns - having reduced share count by 10% in the past year, Magnolia has ~16m shares (~9% of outstanding) remaining on the recently increased buyback program, and Management plans to buy back 1% of shares quarterly in 2022.

Magnolia is a bit of a battleground stock across the Street. In 2021 the Company outperformed on shareholder returns and cash flow delivery, driving net debt to zero while repurchasing 10% of shares outstanding and initiating a dividend. In 2022, Management appears to be setting relatively low expectations on the buyback, as the Company makes room for acquisition activity. Time will tell if the strategy is rewarded by Wall Street.