3M (NYSE:MMM) -2.6% pre-market after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $150 price target, cut from $185, saying investors appear to be underestimating the company's likely hit from ongoing lawsuits.

3M shares already have lagged multi-industry peers during the past three years based on challenged fundamentals and as PFAS litigation has become more notable, and Morgan Stanley's Joshua Pokrzywinski sees further liabilities in the future after incurring PFAS-related charges of $897M in 2018, $449M in 2019 and $17M in 2020.

The analyst establishes a framework for liabilities related to Combat Arms earplugs with a base case of $14B, with a best case scenario of $2B and worst case of $53B.

Pokrzywinski says his Combat Arms analysis "implies that the market's estimate of PFAS has declined (despite negative news flow) or that valuation of the core business is too high."

3M's fundamentals are improving, but "growth is still mixed and insufficient relative to liabilities," the analyst says.

3M recently issued FY 2022 guidance for sales growth of 1%-4%, in line with Wall Street consensus.