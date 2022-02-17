Yeti Holdings slips after guidance underwhelms

Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) traded slightly lower on Thursday despite topping revenue and EPS estimates with its Q4 earnings report.

Direct-to-consumer sales rose 21% to $264M during the quarter. Wholesale channel sales increased 13% to $179M. Drinkware sales jumped 21% to $286M. Cooler and equipment sales were up 13% to $152M.

Yeti's (YETI) operating income increased 15% to $94M to rep 21.2% of sales vs. 21.7% of sales a year ago.

Guidance for FY22 was for revenue of $1.665B to $1.693B vs. $1.63B consensus and EPS of $2.82 to $2.86 vs. $2.95 consensus. "Despite the expectation of significant supply chain cost headwinds throughout the year, we remain focused on prioritizing strategic investments to support the long-term sustainable growth of the YETI brand," noted CEO Matt Reintjes.

It was not quite the same strong beat-and-raise quarter that Yeti (YETI) investors have become accustomed to. Yeti fell 2.30% in premarket action following the earnings and guidance update.