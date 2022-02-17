Yeti Holdings slips after guidance underwhelms

Feb. 17, 2022 8:59 AM ETYETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini/iStock via Getty Images

Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) traded slightly lower on Thursday despite topping revenue and EPS estimates with its Q4 earnings report.

Direct-to-consumer sales rose 21% to $264M during the quarter. Wholesale channel sales increased 13% to $179M. Drinkware sales jumped 21% to $286M. Cooler and equipment sales were up 13% to $152M.

Yeti's (YETI) operating income increased 15% to $94M to rep 21.2% of sales vs. 21.7% of sales a year ago.

Guidance for FY22 was for revenue of $1.665B to $1.693B vs. $1.63B consensus and EPS of $2.82 to $2.86 vs. $2.95 consensus. "Despite the expectation of significant supply chain cost headwinds throughout the year, we remain focused on prioritizing strategic investments to support the long-term sustainable growth of the YETI brand," noted CEO Matt Reintjes.

It was not quite the same strong beat-and-raise quarter that Yeti (YETI) investors have become accustomed to. Yeti fell 2.30% in premarket action following the earnings and guidance update.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.