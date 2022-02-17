Unrivaled Brands expands footprint in Oregon
Feb. 17, 2022 9:04 AM ETUnrivaled Brands, Inc. (UNRV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Unrivaled Brands (OTCQX:UNRV) opens a new cultivation facility in southern Oregon.
- The facility consists of 10,000 feet of greenhouse, under 275 lights at full production, and 50,000 feet of full sun cultivation area.
- The increase in growing capacity will help the company meet the rapidly growing demand for our products.
- COO, Uri Kenig, stated, “We are excited to launch our cultivation operation in Oregon which will allow us to provide high quality flower for our Sticks brand, one of the leading pre-roll and packaged flower brands in the state of Oregon. With the first harvest expected in early summer of 2022, we expect greater margins and brand consistency, furthering our mission of becoming the leading west coast MSO.”