TriNet announces "Dutch auction" for $300M buyback; shares surge pre-market
Feb. 17, 2022 9:08 AM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) has commended a modified "Dutch auction" tender offer for a $300M share repurchase.
- The firm will purchase common stock at a price range of $83 to $97 per share for cash up to $300M in value. The buyback will represent ~4.7% to 5.5% of its outstanding common stock. Shares closed at $81.22 on February 16.
- A modified "Dutch auction" tender offer allows stockholders to indicate how many shares of they wish to tender and at what price.
- Based on the number of shares tendered and the prices specified, the company will determine the lowest per-share price that will enable it to acquire up to $300M in value.
- The tender offer expires on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated. Shares are up +10.81% pre-market.