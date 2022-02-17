Altice USA shares sink Atlantic cuts rating to neutral
Feb. 17, 2022 9:15 AM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Altice (NYSE:ATUS) USA shares plunged more than 14%, Thursday, in the wake of the communications and video services company reporting a decline in its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
- On Wednesday, Altice (ATUS) said sales for the final quarter of 2021 totaled $2.52 billion, or 0.6% less than in the year-ago period. The company also said revenue from residential and news and advertising customers also declined in the quarter.
- Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber used Altice's (ATUS) report as the impetus for cutting his rating on the company's stock. Faber took down his rating to neutral from buy, and cut his price target on Altice's (ATUS) stock to $13 a share from $21, saying that the company is "more exposed to competition than other cable operators" because of factors such as its history of being aggressive on pricing and cost cutting.
- On Wednesday, Altice (ATUS) also said it would be speeding up its deployment of fiber optic cable across several U.S. states over the next three years.