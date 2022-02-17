Despite Q4 2021 earnings beat, Baxter stock falls before market open
Feb. 17, 2022 9:17 AM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are down 3% in premarket trading even though the company's quarterly results beat on the top and bottom lines.
- The company also said it expects sales growth of 24% to 25% this year.
- In the quarter, net income increased 42% to $242M compared to the prior-year period. Diluted EPS also increased 42% to $0.47.
- Sales rose 10% to $3.5B.
- Baxter (BAX) was hampered in the quarter by a 36% increase in SG&A expenses to $885M.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Timothy O'Rourke has a buy rating on Baxter (BAX) based on its acquisition of Hill-Rom.