Despite Q4 2021 earnings beat, Baxter stock falls before market open

Feb. 17, 2022 9:17 AM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are down 3% in premarket trading even though the company's quarterly results beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • The company also said it expects sales growth of 24% to 25% this year.
  • In the quarter, net income increased 42% to $242M compared to the prior-year period. Diluted EPS also increased 42% to $0.47.
  • Sales rose 10% to $3.5B.
  • Baxter (BAX) was hampered in the quarter by a 36% increase in SG&A expenses to $885M.
