KORE Group acquires Business Mobility Partners, SIMON IoT

Feb. 17, 2022 9:18 AM ETKOREBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) acquired mobility solution providers Business Mobility Partners and SIMON IoT to expand its services and solutions within the healthcare and life sciences industries.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in Feb., at which time Business Mobility Partners will operate under the name "Business Mobility Partners, a KORE company".
  • Business Mobility Partners and SIMON IoT will continue to operate as standalone entities, while maintaining access to the full suite of KORE solutions and services.
  • The combined entity will feature a bolstered portfolio of managed IoT services, including connectivity offerings coupled with access to pre-configured solutions.
  • Beyond the augmented portfolio of connected health services and solutions, the acquisition also delivers a rich channel program with wireless carriers.
