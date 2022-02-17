Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) +8.8% pre-market after announcing a five-year product supply agreement with California-based Idemitsu Apollo Renewable for 100% of renewable diesel produced at the planned Mobile refinery.

At current commodity and credits values, Vertex says it expects $6B in revenues over the length of the agreement.

The agreement is conditional upon the closing of Vertex's planned acquisition of the Mobile, Ala., refinery and completion of a subsequent conversion of the Mobile hydrocracking unit, a project that will facilitate the production of renewable diesel fuel at the refinery.

Vertex is scheduled to disclose Q4 earnings on March 8; Q3 GAAP earnings beat analyst estimates.