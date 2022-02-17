Sigma Labs names Jacob Brunsberg as new COO

Feb. 17, 2022 9:21 AM ETSigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) has promoted Senior Vice President Jacob Brunsberg to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).
  • Brunsberg will lead product direction, strategic initiatives, sales, marketing, and engineering. He will report to CEO Mark Ruport. He will oversee the transition to a software-only offering, initiating and implementing an OEM integration program, and implementing a new subscription-based pricing model.
  • Brunsberg joined Sigma Labs in September 2021, leading its strategic relationships, product management and marketing programs. He was previously a P&L leader for General Electric's Binder Jet Technology unit.
