DoorDash stock jumps on launching express grocery delivery service with Albertsons Companies
Feb. 17, 2022 9:23 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI), DASHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) has launched express grocery delivery in partnership with Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to deliver fresh groceries in under 30 minutes, .
- Consumers in more than 20 major cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle and more, will now be able to access express grocery delivery from their local Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Safeway, Vons, ACME Markets, Jewel-Osco, and Tom Thumb in 30 minutes or less via the DoorDash marketplace.
- Shoppers can now access more than 6,000 items for express delivery from Albertsons Cos. on the DoorDash app.
- DoorDash plans to expand this offering to additional Albertsons Cos. banners in the coming weeks.
- Fuad Hannon, Vice President of New Verticals at DoorDash said, "Leveraging our extensive logistics network and Albertsons Cos. selection of groceries, we are creating a one-stop shop for consumers nationwide to access all the items they need, delivered to their doorstep right when they need it. DoorDash's merchant-first approach guides how we build our products and services and today's launch of express grocery delivery furthers our commitment to helping Albertsons grow their delivery offerings to meet evolving customer needs."
- The company is prioritizing faster delivery times for customers and will continue to expand its express grocery service with merchants in the coming months.
- Shares up 23% premarket.