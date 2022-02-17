Chimera Investment Q4 earnings top consensus; optimizes liability structure

Concept image of Business Acronym REIT as Real Estate Investment Trust. 3d rendering

Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chimera Investment's (NYSE:CIM) earnings available for distribution rose during Q4 as economic net interest income increased. Low interest rates for most of 2021, along with strong investor demand for fixed-income assets allowed the company to optimize its liability structure, its CEO said.
  • “Securitization of mortgage assets is at the core of our company’s DNA," said CEO Mohit Marria. "Through securitizations this year, Chimera increased its advance rate by 14% while reducing its overall cost of debt by 120 basis points."
  • During the quarter, Chimera (CIM) purchased an additional $540M loans for its portfolio, bringing its total loan purchases for the full year to $3.2B.
  • Q4 earnings available for distribution of $0.46 per share, which includes $0.08 of income from agency CMBS securities that have been called, topped the average analyst estimate of $0.39 and increased from $0.42 in Q3 and $0.29 in Q4 2020.
  • Chimera (CIM) stock rises 0.2% in premarket trading.
  • Q4 economic net interest income of $154.6M vs. $149.4M in Q3
  • GAAP book value of $11.84 per common share at Dec. 31, 2021 fell from $12.32 at Sept. 30.
  • Earnings available for distribution/average common equity was 15.45% in Q4 compared with 14.54% in Q3.
  • See Chimera's (CIM) income statements over the past 10 years here.
  • Earlier, Chimera Investment non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.07
