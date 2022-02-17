Chimera Investment Q4 earnings top consensus; optimizes liability structure
Feb. 17, 2022 9:23 AM ETChimera Investment Corporation (CIM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Chimera Investment's (NYSE:CIM) earnings available for distribution rose during Q4 as economic net interest income increased. Low interest rates for most of 2021, along with strong investor demand for fixed-income assets allowed the company to optimize its liability structure, its CEO said.
- “Securitization of mortgage assets is at the core of our company’s DNA," said CEO Mohit Marria. "Through securitizations this year, Chimera increased its advance rate by 14% while reducing its overall cost of debt by 120 basis points."
- During the quarter, Chimera (CIM) purchased an additional $540M loans for its portfolio, bringing its total loan purchases for the full year to $3.2B.
- Q4 earnings available for distribution of $0.46 per share, which includes $0.08 of income from agency CMBS securities that have been called, topped the average analyst estimate of $0.39 and increased from $0.42 in Q3 and $0.29 in Q4 2020.
- Chimera (CIM) stock rises 0.2% in premarket trading.
- Q4 economic net interest income of $154.6M vs. $149.4M in Q3
- GAAP book value of $11.84 per common share at Dec. 31, 2021 fell from $12.32 at Sept. 30.
- Earnings available for distribution/average common equity was 15.45% in Q4 compared with 14.54% in Q3.
- See Chimera's (CIM) income statements over the past 10 years here.
- Earlier, Chimera Investment non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.07