Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) highlighted the long-term efficacy of its experimental cancer therapy, sabizabulin, after announcing the additional data from its Phase 1b/2 clinical study in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The patients in the trial have progressed in the disease despite at least one novel androgen receptor targeting agent.

According to updated data of 80 patients in the analysis, the overall response rate stood at 20.7% in those with measurable disease at baseline (n=29).

The best clinical response defined as stable disease or objective tumor response reached 59% (17/29) in those with measurable disease at their initiation of the trial.

At the data cutoff, five of the responders remained on the study, with the longest duration of the therapy reaching three years.

In terms of safety, sabizabulin was found to be well tolerated with potential for chronic daily dosing and no clinically relevant neutropenia or neurotoxicity, according to the company.

Data will be part of a presentation scheduled for Feb. 17 at the 2022 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.

In a September update on the study, Veru (VERU) said that out of five patients who remained on the trial, two were on sabizabulin without tumor progression for more than two years.