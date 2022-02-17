Hasbro rallies after activist investor says shares could double

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) pushed higher on Thursday after Alta Fox formally submitted five independent candidates to the toy company's board following yesterday's report that the push was coming.

Alta Fox is one of the largest shareholders of Hasbro, with an ownership stake of approximately 2.5%.

The activist investor said it has spent considerable time and resources thoroughly researching Hasbro and its business segments. The analysis determined that Hasbro possesses exceptional assets, loyal customers, passionate employees and truly special brands, but also concluded that Hasbro (HAS) is severely undervalued and a perpetual underperformer due to its ineffective strategy, flawed corporate structure and consistent misallocation of capital.

"With a reconstituted Board and properly incentivized management team, we see a clear path for taking Hasbro to at least $200 per share and enabling the Company to rebuild trust with its most passionate customers and fans."

Shares of Hasbro (HAS) jumped 5.55% in premarket action to $102.85.

Read more about the Alta Fox plans.