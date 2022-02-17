loanDepot founder and CEO closes 3.2M shares purchases
- loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) trades 2.1% higher premarket after founder & CEO Anthony Hsieh has personally invested $16.2M to purchase 3.2M shares of loanDepot class A common stock since November 2021.
- This total includes ~$6.2M to purchase 1.6M+ shares of loanDepot class A common stock on the open market between Feb. 3, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2022 at an average price of $3.74/share.
- Hsieh's recent purchases of 3.2M shares exceed the number of shares that he sold during loanDepot's IPO on Feb.11, 2021.
- Last week, the company CEO purchased 93,513 shares in multiple transactions.