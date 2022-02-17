loanDepot founder and CEO closes 3.2M shares purchases

Feb. 17, 2022 9:27 AM ETloanDepot, Inc. (LDI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) trades 2.1% higher premarket after founder & CEO Anthony Hsieh has personally invested $16.2M to purchase 3.2M shares of loanDepot class A common stock since November 2021.
  • This total includes ~$6.2M to purchase 1.6M+ shares of loanDepot class A common stock on the open market between Feb. 3, 2022 and Feb. 8, 2022 at an average price of $3.74/share.
  • Hsieh's recent purchases of 3.2M shares exceed the number of shares that he sold during loanDepot's IPO on Feb.11, 2021.
  • Last week, the company CEO purchased 93,513 shares in multiple transactions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.