Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), along with a dozen other lawmakers, is renewing a call for the Justice Department to scrutinize Sanderson Farms' (NASDAQ:SAFM) planned sale to Continental Grain and Cargill because it raises "significant" antitrust concerns.

"We respectfully urge the DOJ to scrutinize the proposed Sanderson-Wayne transaction to determine whether it violates the antitrust laws, and the DOJ should oppose the merger if it does, according to a Reuters report, which cited a letter that Warren and other lawmakers sent to the DOJ on Wednesday.

The report comes after Warren in November urged the DOJ to investigate how alleged "anticompetitive practices" in the poultry industry are causing price increases. Warren asked the DOJ to "consider the extensive history of price fixing" in the poultry industry in evaluating the announced sale of Sanderson Farms (SAFM) to Continental Grain and Cargill.

Other lawmakers that signed the letter include Democrats Senators Cory Booker and Richard Blumenthal, independent Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic Representatives Mondaire Jones, David Cicilline, Hank Johnson and Katie Porter, Reuters said.

Recall December, Sanderson Farms planned sale to Continental Grain/Cargill gets DOJ second request.