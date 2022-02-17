Amneal gets FDA nod for 4 generic injectables products

Feb. 17, 2022

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved four generic injectables products from Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX).
  • Dexamethasone sodium phosphate injection, USP 10 mg/mL, azacitidine 100 mg, carboprost tromethamine injection, USP 250 mcg/mL, and atropine sulfate injection, USP 0.5 mg/5 mL, received abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approval from the FDA.
  • The company said dexamethasone and azacitidine are currently on the FDA drug shortage list, and atroprine was granted competitive generic therapy (CGT) status by the FDA.
  • Amneal (AMRX) noted that it ~25 commercial injectables for the U.S. institutional market and is targeting over 40 launches from 2021 to 2025 in several areas, such as drug/device combinations, peptides, long acting injectables and large volume parenteral bags.
