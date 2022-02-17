Bonterra to raise $25M in FT and common shares private placement

Feb. 17, 2022 9:35 AM ETBonterra Resources Inc. (BONXF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Bonterra Resources (OTCQX:BONXF) entered into an agreement wherein Cormark Securities for private placement of 7.3M shares that qualify as "flow-through shares" at $2.06/FT share for gross proceeds of $15M and 8.27M shares at $1.21/HD share for gross proceeds of $10M for gross proceeds of ~$25M.
  • The agents will have option exercisable in whole or partially up to 48 hours prior to offer closing to offer for sale up to an additional 2.33M shares.
  • The net proceeds from the issue of the HD Shares will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Mar.10.
