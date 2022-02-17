Grand Havan appoints industry veteran Hugo Gutiérrez as President and COO
- Grand Havana (OTCPK:GHAV) appoints Mr. Hugo Gutiérrez as President, COO, and member of the Board to oversee company development effective immediately.
- Hugo comes from industry giant Wendy’s, where he built an impressive career in various leadership positions.
- "We are excited to welcome Hugo Gutiérrez as our new President, a well-seasoned expert who will make a great leader to our leadership team and for our entire system to benefit from his impressive experience and operational expertise," said Tanya Bredemeier. "The brand and its identity are deep in his DNA as a Cuban American businessman. Hugo Gutiérrez has the personal know how in creating an authentic experience as we move forward in the opening of our cafe in Miami," concluded Tanya Bredemeier.