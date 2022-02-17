Bridgeline Digital announces product suite for multi-location businesses

Feb. 17, 2022 9:37 AM ETBridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) are launching a new product suite focused on the franchise industry and multi-location businesses called TruPresence.
  • Bridgeline helps several Fortune-500 franchise and multi-location businesses for over a decade, including 7-Eleven, CVS, and Triumph.
  • Bridgeline’s EVP of Franchise, Jeremy LaDuque says, “With our unique solutions for multi-location businesses, we’ll be able to help many systems grow their brands online and help their local affiliates thrive.”
  • Bridgeline’s newest product will be debuting at the International Franchise Association’s Annual Convention this February 26th.
