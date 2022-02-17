GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday came in above consensus, as operating income was strengthened by a decline in expenses.

Note the company incurred a non-cash deferred tax charge of $70.8M in Q4 following its previously announced corporate tax restructuring from a real estate investment trust to a taxable C corporation.

Q4 operating income of $76.01M jumped from $43.69M in the same year-ago period.

Q4 operating expenses of $395.98M slid from $431.58M in Q4 of last year.

Revenue of $557.53M matched the consensus and fell from $578.11M in Q4 2020.

Q4 interest expense of $33.03M vs. $31.30M in Q4 a year ago. Interest income was just $5.83M in Q4, down from $6.02M in the year-ago quarter.

Meanwhile, the company incurred a non-cash deferred tax charge of $70.8M in Q4 following its previously announced corporate tax restructuring from a real estate investment trust to a taxable C corporation.

Looking forward, "we remain focused on allocating our free cash flow towards reducing our net recourse debt, and we are continuing to review potential sales of company-owned assets and businesses, as well as capital structure alternatives with the assistance of our financial and legal advisors," said Executive Chairman George C. Zoley.

Conference call starts at 11:00 a.m. ET.

In mid-February, GEO Group's unit will run-test a house arrest program.