Northwest stock rises 9% as company begins cancer vaccine production at UK facility
Feb. 17, 2022 9:49 AM ETNorthwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NWBO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCQB:NWBO +7.6%) began production of its first dendritic cell cancer vaccine for a compassionate use patient at its production facility in Sawston, U.K.
- The company said the milestone follows approval by the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of a license to manufacture GMP (clinical grade) cell therapy products at its Sawston facility for compassionate use cases, and approval by the Human Tissue Authority (HTA) of a license for collection and processing of human cells and tissues for medical purposes.
- Under this regulatory program in the U.K., the vaccine is identified as ADCV ("Autologous Dendritic Cell Vaccine").
- The company expects that phase 1A of the Sawston facility will have the capacity to produce cancer vaccines for 450-500 patients per year.
- Northwest plans to continue developing the Sawston facility in phases to calibrate the capital expenditures with the capacity needed and to leave room for implementation of new technologies such as the Flaskworks system.