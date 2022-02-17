J&J says it may raise $2B settlement offer for talc cases - WSJ

A Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -1.3%) executive testifying at a bankruptcy trial on Wednesday indicated the company may be willing to increase its settlement offer in talc cases above $2B, but only if a chapter 11 agreement is reached, The Wall Street Journal reported.

John Kim, chief legal officer of LTL Management, the subsidiary J&J (JNJ -1.3%) formed to handle cases against it related to allegations its talc products causers cancer, said that the $2B offer is a start. He added that figure could go higher if an agreement could be reached between LTL and the claimants allowing the subsidiary to go into bankruptcy.

"We hope to have a mediation, to come to a consensus and a plan, to get the appropriate amount put in to resolve these cases," Kim testified.

Plaintiff's lawyers are arguing that the bankruptcy move is a legal maneuver known as a "Texas Two-Step" that would delay cases that would normally go to a jury trial as well as lower potential damages.

On Tuesday, Kim testified that J&J (JNJ -1.3%) neared a settlement of between $4B and $5B last year for the talc cases, but it unraveled in May or June.

An S&P analyst's deposition played in court on Wednesday stated that allowing LTL's bankruptcy to go through would improve J&J's (JNJ -1.3%) credit rating.

