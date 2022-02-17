Kinross Gold (KGC -3.1%) opens lower after reporting better than forecast Q4 earnings but cutting its production expectations for the next two years.

Kinross provided new guidance for FY 2022 and FY 2023 of 2.65M gold equiv. oz. and 2.8M gold equiv. oz., respectively, below prior guidance of 2.7M GEOs in 2022 and 2.9M in 2023, citing COVID-19 impacts on productivity and supply chain logistics at Tasiast in Mauritania, and fewer ounces expected from the Vantage heap leach pad at Bald Mountain in the U.S.

Meeting 2022 production guidance would mean a 28% Y/Y increase over 2.07M GEOs produced in 2021; Kinross expects higher output in H2, driven largely by production from La Coipa, which is scheduled to reach full operating capacity at mid-year, and improved production at Paracatu and Tasiast.

The company expects attributable all-in sustaining cost of $1,130/GEO sold for 2022, largely in line with 2021 results.

Q4 production fell to 487.6K GEOs, from 624K GEOs a year earlier, with production cost of sales of $864/GEO.

Kinross said FY 2021 free cash flow fell to $196M from $1.04B in 2020; Q4 free cash flow was a net cash outflow of $100.7M.

Kinross also declared a $0.03/share quarterly dividend.