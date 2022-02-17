Checkpoint (NASDAQ:CHKP) shares rose in early trading on Thursday after BMO Capital upgraded the stock and raised its price target, citing several reasons, including the "attractive" valuation.

Analyst Keith Bachmann raised his rating to outperform and boosted his price target to $157 from $150, noting that in addition to the risk/reward level in the stock, Checkpoint is likely to see strong demand for its security products the rest of the year, as well as "upside tension" to revenue and billings estimates.

"Finally, we believe that valuation is attractive, particularly given the backdrop of a rising rate environment," Bachmann wrote in a note to clients. "In other words, we think [Checkpoint] is a solid defensive stock."

Checkpoint shares rose nearly 1% to $133.61 in early Thursday trading.

In addition, Bachmann noted that Checkpoint is investing in its portfolio, adding to its CloudGuard, Harmony email and managed prevention and response products. Coupled with the recent release of its Quantum Lightspeed firewalls and SD-WAN enabled firewalls, the analyst explained that these products could "increase the appeal of CHKP’s portfolio over time within CHKP’s installed base."

Lastly, Bachmann explained that Checkpoint's management is going after "meaningful" salesforce growth this year, which could help drive incremental revenue growth.

Earlier this month, Checkpoint reported fourth-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations.