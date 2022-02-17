CME Group finance chief John Pietrowicz to retire in 2023
Feb. 17, 2022 10:21 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) has made several changes to its management team structure, with CFO John Pietrowicz retiring and Lynne Fitzpatrick taking over as Deputy CFO for the time being.
- Fitzpatrick, who served as Managing Director, Treasurer & Head of Corporate Development since 2017, will succeed Pietrowicz as CFO upon his retirement in 2023.
- Other changes in the management team includes: Sunil Cutinho taking helm as Chief Information Officer, replacing Kevin Kometer who is retiring at mid-year; COO Julie Holzrichter to assume an expanded role to oversee both global operations and CME Clearing; Suzanne Sprague promoted to Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Clearing & Post-Trade Services, reporting to Holzrichter; and Tim McCourt promoted to Senior Managing Director, Global Head of Equity and FX Products.
- Sprague previously served as Managing Director, Credit, Collateral and Liquidity Risk and Banking for CME Clearing, while McCourt led the company's equity and alternative investment business since joining the company in 2013.
