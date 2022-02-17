Schrödinger reports inducement grants under Nasdaq listing rule
Feb. 17, 2022 10:21 AM ETSchrödinger, Inc. (SDGR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Schrödinger (SDGR -1.5%) has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 32,425 shares of the co.’s common stock to 17 newly hired employees, including seven newly hired employees based in India.
- The stock options have an exercise price of $26.99/share, equal to the closing price of Schrödinger’s common stock on Feb. 14, 2022.
- Each stock option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting when the employee completes 12 months of continuous service.