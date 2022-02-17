Schrödinger reports inducement grants under Nasdaq listing rule

Feb. 17, 2022 10:21 AM ETSchrödinger, Inc. (SDGR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Schrödinger (SDGR -1.5%) has granted non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 32,425 shares of the co.’s common stock to 17 newly hired employees, including seven newly hired employees based in India.
  • The stock options have an exercise price of $26.99/share, equal to the closing price of Schrödinger’s common stock on Feb. 14, 2022.
  • Each stock option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the shares underlying the option vesting when the employee completes 12 months of continuous service.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.