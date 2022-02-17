United Arab Emirates to issue national crypto licensing, develop mining ecosystem: Bloomberg
Feb. 17, 2022 10:24 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments
- In an effort to lure some of the largest digital asset providers, the United Arab Emirates is preparing to issue national crypto licensing by the end of Q1, a government official told Bloomberg Thursday.
- Note the UAE is the third-largest crypto market in the Middle East, with a transaction volume of ~$26B, Bloomberg reported, citing data compiled by Chainalysis from July 2020 to June 2021.
- Moreover, the Securities and Commodities Authority is in the final stage of changing legislation to allow virtual asset service providers to set up, the official told Bloomberg. Recall in mid-December when the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, was in talks with the UAE about a potential headquarters in the nation, people with knowledge on the matter told Bloomberg.
- In addition, the UAE government wants to build a crypto mining ecosystem that would be regulated, the official explained to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, the emerging mining industry has been scrutinized by regulators around the globe due to high electricity consumption, for example.
- Looking at crypto prices, bitcoin (BTC-USD -3.9%) is drifting lower to sub $42K in the past 24 hours, and ethereum (ETH-USD -2.9%) is sliding to sub $3K.
- Earlier in February, Fitch Ratings downgraded El Salvador further into junk on bitcoin risks.