Vonage pares losses on report that Ericsson told DOJ about Iraq probe in 2019
Feb. 17, 2022 10:25 AM ETVonage Holdings Corp. (VG), ERICBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) pared losses on a report that Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) informed the U.S. Dept of Justice about an internal probe into payments in Iraq when it signed a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the agency to settle separate corruption probes in 2019.
- One of Ericsson's largest investors, Cevian Capital, told Reuters that the telecom company's actions were "unacceptable," though the investor acknowledged that the DOJ was informed of the Iraq investigation in 2019. Cevian co-founder Christer Gardell told Reuters the the drop in Ericsson's share yesterday was a "strong overreaction."
- Share of Vonage, which agreed in November to $6.2B sale to Ericsson, fell 3.3% yesterday after reports came out that the telecom company may have paid bribes to ISIS. Investors were concerned that that a national security or CFIUS review of the $21/share deal could be delayed due to the report on ISIS, according to some M&A traders.
- An Ericsson spokesperson told Seeking Alpha in an email earlier that closing of the Vonage (VG) deal is expected in the first half of the year.
- Ericsson shares fell 5.2% today after plunging 12% yesterday.
- Vonage (VG) disclosed in a Jan. 10 filing that on Dec. 29, Vonage and Ericsson filed a “declaration” with the CFIUS. Following acceptance of the declaration by CFIUS, a 30 calendar day “assessment” period will begin.
