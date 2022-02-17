Osisko to go it alone on Windfall Project as Northern Star talks end

Feb. 17, 2022 10:26 AM ETOsisko Mining Inc. (OBNNF), NESRFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

The pure gold ore found in the mine on a stone floor

Oat_Phawat/iStock via Getty Images

Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF -19.0%) plunges to YTD lows after saying it agreed to end joint venture negotiations with Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) over the sale of a stake in the Windfall gold project in Quebec.

Northern Star says it will not continue to pursue an interest in the Windfall project or establish a joint venture with Osisko.

Osisko has identified 1.9M oz. of gold in Windfall's measured and indicated resources, and forecasts production of 300K oz/year of gold over the project's first seven years.

Osisko says it maintains a relationship with Northern Star as an important debtholder through its $154M in a convertible senior unsecured debenture.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.