Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF -19.0%) plunges to YTD lows after saying it agreed to end joint venture negotiations with Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) over the sale of a stake in the Windfall gold project in Quebec.

Northern Star says it will not continue to pursue an interest in the Windfall project or establish a joint venture with Osisko.

Osisko has identified 1.9M oz. of gold in Windfall's measured and indicated resources, and forecasts production of 300K oz/year of gold over the project's first seven years.

Osisko says it maintains a relationship with Northern Star as an important debtholder through its $154M in a convertible senior unsecured debenture.