SPAC Just Another Acquisition withdraws $60M IPO plans
Feb. 17, 2022 10:29 AM ETJust Another Acquisition Corp. (JAAC)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- SPAC Just Another Acquisition (JAAC) has withdrawn its $60M proposed initial public offering, making it the second SPAC to be withdrawn this month that’s headed by Broadband Capital Managing Partner Philip Wagenheim.
- JAAC had filed in February 2021 to raise $60 by offering 6M shares for $10 per share. The SPAC was to focus on deals with businesses carrying enterprise values of between $300M and $1B.
- Wagenheim serves as chief executive officer of JAAC and also Rocket Global Acquisition Corp., with withdrew its IPO plans on Feb. 2.
- Rocket Global had filed in March 2021 to offer 10M shares for $10 per share to raise $100M.