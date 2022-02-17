SPAC Just Another Acquisition withdraws $60M IPO plans

Feb. 17, 2022 10:29 AM ETJust Another Acquisition Corp. (JAAC)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC, special purpose acquisition company symbol.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • SPAC Just Another Acquisition (JAAC) has withdrawn its $60M proposed initial public offering, making it the second SPAC to be withdrawn this month that’s headed by Broadband Capital Managing Partner Philip Wagenheim.
  • JAAC had filed in February 2021 to raise $60 by offering 6M shares for $10 per share. The SPAC was to focus on deals with businesses carrying enterprise values of between $300M and $1B.
  • Wagenheim serves as chief executive officer of JAAC and also Rocket Global Acquisition Corp., with withdrew its IPO plans on Feb. 2.
  • Rocket Global had filed in March 2021 to offer 10M shares for $10 per share to raise $100M.
