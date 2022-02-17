Charles River Laboratories draws mixed analyst reactions after earnings

Sell In Tech Stocks Sends Markets Down Sharply

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

  • Street firms are having different reactions to Charles River Laboratories' (CRL -1.9%) Q4 2021 results, in which it beat on the top and bottom lines.
  • Citi's Patrick Donnelly upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and maintained his target price of $400 (~31% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • "We believe negative sentiment around biotech funding is appropriately reflected in the stock as fundamental remain healthy," he wrote.
  • Donnelly added Charles River's (CRL -1.9%) Discovery and Safety Assessment segment backlog has grown by more than $1B since last year and its fiscal year 2022 EBITDA is a discount to its contract research organization peers.
  • While maintaining its buy rating, BofA securities cut its price target to $400 from $445 (~31% upside).
  • Wells Fargo dropped its target to $390 from $450 (~28% upside).
  • Deutsche Bank is also maintaining its buy rating, but cut its target to $350 from $409 (~15% upside).
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor The Investment Doctor considers Charles River (CRL -1.9%) a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.