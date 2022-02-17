Charles River Laboratories draws mixed analyst reactions after earnings
- Street firms are having different reactions to Charles River Laboratories' (CRL -1.9%) Q4 2021 results, in which it beat on the top and bottom lines.
- Citi's Patrick Donnelly upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and maintained his target price of $400 (~31% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- "We believe negative sentiment around biotech funding is appropriately reflected in the stock as fundamental remain healthy," he wrote.
- Donnelly added Charles River's (CRL -1.9%) Discovery and Safety Assessment segment backlog has grown by more than $1B since last year and its fiscal year 2022 EBITDA is a discount to its contract research organization peers.
- While maintaining its buy rating, BofA securities cut its price target to $400 from $445 (~31% upside).
- Wells Fargo dropped its target to $390 from $450 (~28% upside).
- Deutsche Bank is also maintaining its buy rating, but cut its target to $350 from $409 (~15% upside).
