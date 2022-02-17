Santander Chile, Banco de Chile ADSs slip after downgrade at J.P. Morgan

  • Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) ADSs are falling 1.9% and Banco de Chile's (NYSE:BCH) are down 0.9% after J.P. Morgan analyst Domingos Falavina downgraded the two banks to Neutral from Overweight after their YTD rally now reflects fair value for both names.
  • Also the higher rate environment than previously anticipated is negative for Chilean banks, at least for the short term, Falavina wrote in a note to clients. In addition, inflation, which supported Chilean bank earnings in 2021, is expected to subside some in H2 2022, which would hurt their margins.
  • "In summary, lower inflation and higher rates imply a challenging margin outlook for 2022, especially in the second half of the year," the analyst said.
  • For the YTD, Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) rose 24% and Banco de Chile (BCH) advanced 38%, outperforming the -5.9% decline for the S&P 500 as seen in this graph.
  • SA's Quant rating flashes Sell for BSAC and ranks BCH at Hold
